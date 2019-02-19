World 

Bernie Sanders launches second presidential bid

WASHINGTON: US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday that he is running again to become president of the United States.
Sanders lost out to Hillary Clinton in his bid to win the Democratic nomination in the last presidential elections in 2016, but developed a strong following during the campaign.
Asked why he was running, the senator for the state of Vermont said on public radio that he thought incumbent President Donald Trump was “an embarrassment to our country” and a “pathological liar.”
He also described Trump as a “racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe” who was trying “to divide the American people up.” — dpa

