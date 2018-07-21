Berkeley University hosted

The University City Project (Oman University and Science and Technology City) hosted a delegation from the American Berkeley University. A meeting on requirements, plans and priorities of government and private sector in the Sultanate were a key point highlighted during a discussion between the delegation and decision makers. The two sides discussed the importance of making Oman a major centre for entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East through the establishment of an integrated high-level centre and an incubator funded by the Berkeley University.

