Berger Paints unveils two new products

Muscat: Berger Paints has announced the launch of two new products — Royale Classic Interior Emulsion — Matt and Ace Exterior Emulsion — adding to its already extensive product portfolio.

Royale Classic is a premium interior finish created with Luminotech technology to deliver pure colour to discerning customers featuring more than 2,000 trending hues ranging from classic neutrals to the latest bright shades.

Each colour offers total opacity resulting in an excellent finish that lasts long. In addition, it provides outstanding scrub resistance, superior washability and ‘class 1 flame speed resistance’ in case of fire. This environment friendly and family safe product, is low on VOC and odour, resistant to fungus and algae, and is free of formaldehyde and heavy metals.

On the other hand, Ace Exterior Emulsion has been designed for great exteriors without incurring a heavy price.

Targeting the retail customers, Ace Exterior provides a superior finish at a reasonable price with 1,900 plus shades to choose from. It offers excellent coverage along with weather-guard protection that provides resistance to weather extremities of the Middle East and exceptional adhesion to the substrate. Most important, it is environment friendly with no added lead, mercury, arsenic and chromium.

“Berger Paints has a vast selection of colours, shades and finishes that can transform any space into something special. With Ace Exterior Emulsion, we have introduced the best product in economy exterior category while Royale Classic is unmatched in delivery of pure colours and opacity.

We are dedicated to bringing customers the latest innovations, finest quality and best customer service through our Décor Lounges retail outlets across Oman that provide 360 degree access of reference and comparisons as well as consultancy, if the customer would so desire,” stated R Raghupathi, Sr Manager — Sales & Marketing.

