Benzarti takes over again as Tunisia coach

TUNIS: Veteran coach Faouzi Benzarti is to return for a third stint in charge of Tunisia’s national team, 24 years after his first, after agreeing a two-year contract, the Tunisian Football Federation said on Sunday.

The 68-year-old leaves African champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco after six months, replacing Nabil Maaloul who resigned after the World Cup in Russia where Tunisia were eliminated in the group stage after losing to Belgium and England.

Benzarti will be charged with qualifying Tunisia for next year’s African Nations Cup finals, starting with their Group J game in Swaziland in September.

Benzarti’s first spell in charge of Tunisia came to an end during the 1994 Nations Cup finals which Tunisia hosted but where they were eliminated in the first round.

He returned for a second spell in 2009 and took the Tunisians to the 2010 African Nations Cup in Angola where they drew all three games and also went out at the first hurdle. — Reuters

