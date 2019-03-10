‘Believe in yourself, change sometimes is necessary’

Muscat, March 10 – The International Women’s Day was celebrated, which falls on March 8, by Whispers of Serenity Clinic by hosting Women’s Garden at Hormuz Grand Muscat on Saturday. Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, was present in the meeting

The speakers from eight countries including Egyptian actress Laila Eloui and theUAE singer Ruwaida al Mahrouqi took part. The slogan for this year’s Women’s Day has been #balanceforbetter.

Her Highness Sayyidah Basma al Said, founder of the Whispers of Serenity, said, “We had asked the speakers to speak about their lives also as women, then their career. So it is different from standing on the stage and talking about what they have done. It is actually speakers addressing — ‘what I did and what I am.’”

Singer Ruwaida al Mahrouqi said the event is important because we must support and encourage women sometimes with our experiences we can help them to use any talent they have.

“Events such as these encourage others. I would like to tell everyone that no matter what you are doing and no matter how little you think you are doing what you are doing makes a difference.”

Dr Jumana Abduwani touched upon accepting changes in life.

“At times it is important to make a change. Do not be afraid of believing in yourself, sharing your ideas and going after them. Change sometimes is necessary and it is not a bad thing always. Sometimes we need to change to achieve that better balance in our lives and be able to be happier and healthier.”

“It was interesting because I was sharing with them the changing perspective of women in research as well as the challenges we might face in research. We are seeing more women in research today and I think it is time to stop thinking of being woman as a limitation to be in research. We can do anything we set our mind upon. It is a question of building the credibility,” Dr Nadiya al Saady, Director of Animal and Plant Genetic Resources.

Thubelihle is considered as a survivor, voice and anchor for all women of colour and this is what she had to say under her topic women in war, “My message is that as a society it is about time we increased the level of commitment to women’s education, to women empowerment, to pay women the same amount of money that we pay men because when we empower women the entire society gains from that.

“Everyone benefits. Women invest their money in healthcare, in taking care of their families, educating younger children and all that. But when we take income from especially married women we expose them to types of abuse which they would not have gone through if they were not financially dependent on their men.”

