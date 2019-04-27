Belgium-sized area of ancient rainforest lost in 2018: study

Twelve million hectares of tree cover were wiped off the face of the earth in 2018, according to a study released on Thursday by the Global Forest Watch (GFW) project. Particularly worrying is the disappearance of 3.64 million hectares of so-called primary tropical rainforest, which contains particularly ancient trees and store greater amounts of carbon than other forests.That’s an area larger than Belgium. The data was compiled by the University of Maryland, according to GFW, using the evaluation of satellite images. By capturing carbon in the atmosphere, forests play a huge role in the regulation of the the Earth’s climate. — DPA

