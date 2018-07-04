Behavioural red flags key to fraud detection

MUSCAT, JULY 4 – Fraudsters can cover up their fraudulent activities by various concealment methods, making the fraud detection very difficult unless the fraudster is specifically investigated. Although these fraudsters subconsciously display certain behavioural red flags that need to be carefully observed to identify the fraudsters amongst the largely honest people in any organisation.

Most of the fraud schemes are discovered within 24 months, however many frauds can go undetected for years together if these behavioural red flags are ignored, warned Mubeen Khan, a well-known anti-fraud control expert, in a recent address to members of the Muscat Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The lecture was part of CA Day celebrations organised by the Chapter under its newly elected Chairman, Bhavani Prasad and Vice-Chairman Shahnawaz Khan. Bhavani Prasad presented an outline of the tasks undertaken under his chairmanship for the professional development. He welcomed the response to the Blood Donation camp organised on July 1, 2018 on the occasion of CA Day.

