Be’ah takes over municipal waste management services in Muscat

Oman Environmental Services Holding Company SAOC (be’ah) has begun taking over municipal waste management services in the last remaining parts of Muscat Governorate, starting from Al Amerat and covering the rest of the wilayats. The operation begins today in cooperation with Muscat Municipality, the state-owned utility said.

Be’ah has been operating in a part of Muscat, which includes Al Seeb and part of Wilayat Bausher, since August 2017. Starting from today, company is taking responsibility for municipal waste management services in Al Amerat and other wilayats. The transfer process will take about 6-10 months and will be overseen by a technical team to ensure the provision of smooth and uninterrupted waste collection and disposal services.

With the transfer of municipal waste services from Muscat Municipal, be’ah is taking waste management to a whole new level. It is supporting the process by providing modern trucking services that have side-pull features to run an efficient and smooth waste collection system. The company has also increased the number of bins in each wilayat and added new 2400-litre bins for the first time in Muscat, which will help minimise the number of small bins in populated areas.

Be’ah is allocating more than 13,500 bins throughout residential areas, touristic sites, and commercial zones in Muscat Governorate. All collected waste will be eventually transported to Al Multaqa Engineered Landfill in Al Amerat.

Waste management infrastructure in Muscat includes an engineered landfill in Al Amerat and waste transfer station in Bausher. It is expected that Muscat Municipality will hand over these facilities by the end of this year.

Be’ah has awarded waste management services in these parts of Muscat to Averda, an internationally renowned waste management company, which has wide and successful regional and international waste management experience. The remit of the service provider is to collect and transfer waste from collection points to specialized engineered landfills. However, public cleaning services will remain under Muscat Municipality’s responsibilities.

Be’ah began taking over waste management operations in the Sultanate in 2015. The sector takeover is still in progress in some parts of Oman. The company’s services currently cover Al Batinah South and North, South and North Al Sharqiyah, Musandam, Al Dakhiliyah, Dhofar, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

Related