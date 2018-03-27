Be’ah prepares implementation of waste processing across Oman

Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) objective is to implement a sustainable solution to manage Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the Sultanate of Oman. This waste arise during new construction, renovation, and demolition of buildings and structures.

Be’ah’s decision is an effort towards pursuing its strategy of tackling environmental damage caused by negative C&D disposal practices, such as illegal dumping of C&D waste in open areas, streets, beaches, and residential areas. Illegal dumping of C&D waste and other negative practices are harmful to the human health and the environment.

This type of waste is considered the heaviest and largest waste stream in the Sultanate compared to other waste streams.

Accordingly, be’ah has allocated sufficient sites across the Sultanate and has assigned several Omani companies to operate and manage these sites. The current operational site at Saqsouq C&D waste processing site in Barka has been receiving C&D waste loads since 2015.

The remaining sites will become operational consecutively based on their readiness in the upcoming months. Starting this April, the company will implement a processing fee of 3 Omani Rials per tonne for the handling, processing, and recycling of C&D debris in all sites, considering it a step forward towards conserving Oman’s environment and boosting the country’s economy.

Be’ah’s strategic plan on C&D waste management aims at receiving, segregating, and processing C&D waste to produce value added products, such as aggregates and washed sand which shall ideally have the potential and the quality to be utilised in various civil and industrial activities.

Be’ah is collaborating with different entities regarding this matter including Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Ministry of Finance, Municipal Councils across the country, and Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs.

