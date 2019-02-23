Beach carnival to begin on March 7

Muscat, Feb 23 – Preparations are underway for the three-day beach carnival at Seeb in Muscat, which will be the first-of-its-kind event. Starting on March 7, the carnival, Sur Al Hadid, will offer a range of activities for visitors both within Oman and outside, including food street and souq, kids and family activities, beach games, live music and water sports. It will also host a beach volleyball tournament, 3×3 basketball tournaments (both men and women) and live music shows. The carnival will see shops selling jewellery and accessories, gifts and toys, clothes, perfumes and bukhoor, besides fun and creative activities for children.

The last date for businesses to register for the carnival is Sunday (February 24). Organised in partnership with the Muscat Municipality, the Ministry of Tourism and the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit, the event is part of the effort to help Omani SMEs to promote their businesses at such venues that often attract a large number of international and domestic visitors. The two seasons of Muscat Eat Food Festival attracted a large number of visitors. “These events are part of the tourism initiatives of Tanfeedh and the Muscat Eat Food Festival has been highly successful.

We have been getting feedback that the capital should host more such events, something which is different from the annual Muscat Festival,” said a top official at the Ministry of Tourism. “The Muscat Eat Food Festival was really impressive and well-attended but there were parking-related issues. Hope things will be better this time,” said Sumaiya al Balushi, who visited the venue with her family.