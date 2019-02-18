Be open-minded as learning is continuous process

Was watching nursery children sing along with their class teacher. Some sang the loudest, while others followed along and others smiled just out of joy but shy to raise their voice. Then there was one student who quietly studied the teacher.

The classroom is a ‘mini world’. As in our world, there are individuals who speak without inhibition, while others communicate just to go by but are content in their own way. There are others who are in ‘bliss’, while there are others who study the world.

Then came along a star — a bright child who just could not get over the joy of playing with friends and we just could not stop smiling. Soon, it seemed like a festival because that is exactly what festivals are meant to be.

The innocence of joy we have as children while celebrating festivals disappears somewhere as we move on in life. Could it be that the reality of life takes more space in our minds?

Speaking of minds, I recollect a conversation with a surgeon who said in science we are only concerned about the brain and there is nothing called mind. There might be truth in it as science explains even desires can be controlled from the brain. For example, to lose weight, one way would be to control the desire for food.

Looking forward to another session of discussion with the surgeon to understand more about brain and mind because the concept is an eye-opener. Is it the mind that controls the brain or the brain that is sending out signals for our thought process?

The doctor performs surgery for depression. The medical profession has advanced but it is important for us to know more to understand ourselves and others. Human nature is to judge others but if we know better, we might hesitate before we label people.

Going back to the children in the nursery, it would be foolish to think the children have already established their personalities. Children continue to evolve all the way into adulthood.

But if we go back to our childhood, we realise how we kept evolving as we learnt more and went through different situations. We have been agile and we can still be. Later in life, we might be impacted with stiffness of the body, but our mind can still be flexible if we are willing to learn new skills and thoughts.

In this era however, there is no choice but to continuously learn or be left out in the digital world. Is it not wonderful to have the opportunity to learn because with social media we have a tremendous opportunity to learn as many things as possible?

One beautiful aspect of childhood we really never thought about was what others thought about us. So hang onto that innocence and confidence to be brave enough to learn new subjects and hobbies, no matter how different it is to your established personality.

But then, it leaves me with a thought: confidence. Is it a trait that is signaled out by the brain or the mind? When I want to steer my thoughts, is it the brain taking control or is it the strength of the mind?

That is when this quote came across — “You will never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine” — John C Maxwell.

Then again, my simple argument is we can choose to learn a new subject and we can choose to be different from yesterday. Where and how does inspiration work? Is it inspiration that triggers the mind? The questions are endless. It does not matter whether it is the mind or the brain behind out thoughts as long as they are positive.

