BBH launches RO10m student housing units

MUSCAT: BBH Group Oman has launched the Al Farahidi project for accommodating university students at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) on the Muscat Expressway at a cost of RO 10 million.

The company also commenced work on a water park project with an approximate cost of RO 11 million.

Located close to Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and other private universities, the construction of Al Farahidi student accommodation project constitutes an excellent example of student housing projects given its integrated facilities and quality services.

The building occupies a 10,000 sq metre plot and consists of three main floors in addition to other floors allocated to services and entertainment facilities. The construction of the project is expected to be completed in two years.

Dr Khalid al Matani, Chairman of BBH Group said that the Al Farahidi student housing projects have a great importance at present due to the increasing number of college students. He added that “the project will offer a suitable environment because of its integrated services and facilities for the convenience of students. The student housing project provides 256 units with one or two bedrooms and a hall. All the units are equipped with restaurants, a commercial store, coffee shops, a sports hall and entertainment facilities.

BBH Group has taken into consideration the ranging financial recourse thereby pricing the units at concessional rates so as to be affordable to the parents of varying segments.

