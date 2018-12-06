Bayan College honours best performing students

MUSCAT: Bayan College honoured best performing students from the faculties of Media Studies and English Literature and Professional Writing in a ceremony held in the Deanship Office at Hallban campus in the Sultanate.

The students received the certificates of recognition for best performing students.

Samuel Mundua, Head of Department of Media Studies, in his speech said the students honoured are a testimony to the collaborative efforts, commitment and perseverance of the academic staff and students.

He further noted the distinction achieved by the students doesn’t only enable them to get better jobs but also acts as a springboard to pursuing their future ambitions of an advanced degree.

Over the years, Bayan College has been honouring students with very high CGPA by inscribing their names with golden letters on the ‘Honour List’ and ‘The Dean’s List’ which is displayed at the entrance.

Students of Bayan College Photography Club were also recognised for their dedication towards producing excellent photographs during the exhibition of the College Induction day for 2018-2019.

Bayan College is the first private media college affiliated to Purdue University Northwest. The College offers majors in Public Relations, Journalism, Broadcasting and Advertising under the faculty of media while the faculty of English Literature offers majors in English Literature and Professional Writing.