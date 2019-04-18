Bayan College hailed for global accreditation

MUSCAT: Dr Christopher G Maples, Chancellor of Missouri S&T, congratulated Bayan College for receiving international accreditation from Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC) and said that historically this international accreditation has established an internationally renowned quality standard for educational institutions.

He also congratulated Dr Modi Juma al Ghailani for receiving outstanding achievement awards as Woman of the Year in Higher Education from ASIC.

“Reciprocal visits to Bayan College and Missouri S&T from our respective faculty and administrators have built not only rewarding professional collaborations but also lasting friendship. He also added that Missouri S&T representatives have visited more than 40 times. Our exchange visits have formed the foundation for our excellent cooperative relationship, said Dr Christopher.

He also appreciated Dr Modi for her hard work while she visited Missouri S&T as a research scholar. Before her visit she communicated with clear and ambitious objective. She was able to attend a major conference in Washington, DC, the 16th Annual Washington International Education Council. She visited a number of Missouri S&T comparator universities, as well as two of our sister universities in the University of Missouri System” added Dr Christopher.

“S&T administrators, faculty and staff who know Dr Modi are gratified to hear of her most recent achievements and awards. They join with me in extending our felicitations to her on her attainments and best wishes for future successes”, said Dr Christopher. He also said that we are eagerly looking forward to the commencement of our new programmes of mutual activities and collaborations.

Bayan College operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and is affiliated with Purdue University — Northwest USA.

Related