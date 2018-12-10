Batinah Expressway opens on December 19

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as part of the 48th National Day celebrations, His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr al Said will preside over the official opening of Al Batinah Expressway on December 19. The Ministry of Transport

and Communications supervised the implementation of this road which starts at the end of Muscat Expressway in the Halban area and ends in the Wilayat of Shinas, covering a length of 270 km. It will have four lanes in each direction with a width of 3.75 m per lane, asphalt shoulders of 3 metres and internal width of two metres.