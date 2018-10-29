Local 

Barwani to speak at MENA HR summit

Oman Observer

Muscat: Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani, Knowledge Oman Founder, has been invited to participate and speak at the Middle East and North Africa HR Summit 2018 taking place on November 3 and 4 in Abu Dhabi. Business leaders will join the event to discuss ways to open new horizons in the era of digital transformation that enable effective business structure be the driver of change. Tariq’s participation and focus is on sharing practical knowledge and steps organisations can take and build a digital culture to support businesses of the future.

