Barka’s model housing complex launch on Oct 22

MUSCAT Oct 17 – The ground-breaking ceremony for Oman’s first model residential complex will take place at a site off the Expressway in Barka on October 22.

Minister of Housing Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi will preside over the function, which will be addressed by Talal al Rahbi, Chairman of the steering committee of the Supreme Council for Planning.

An estimated 1,000 houses are proposed to be offered to Omani citizens on a 350,000 sq metre site at affordable prices.

According to an official at the Ministry of Housing, Omanis opting for housing units offered as part of the project will have to waive their entitlements to other government land.

“Over half a million citizens — both young men and women — are in the waitlist for allocation of government land for residential purposes. Once they get houses in the new project, they will have to ignore their other applications,” the official said.

The new integrated project is the first of its kind in the series of housing programmes to be offered to Oman’s young population through a draw of lots.

“The housing units will have all facilities, including amenities and attractions of a mini-city,” said the official.

The model residential complex initiated by the government is being implemented by the Supreme Council for Planning in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and other stakeholders.

