Barber shops come under scanner

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced it will intensify checks on barber shops to ensure they maintain health and hygiene standards.

The ministry officials will visit these shops on the outskirts of the capital to ensure they maintain minimum standards of hygiene.

The ministry had earlier specified certain rules and standards for the barber shops. Those failing to abide by them have been fined. According to Article 4 of the rules for first category barber shops, there should be at least 16 square metres of waiting area for customers.

The furniture should be of high quality. There should be three seats in the waiting area for customers. These shops should have TV and drinking water. “We will intensify visits to the barber shops to ensure they comply with guidelines issued by the ministry,” said a source at the ministry.

Muscat Municipality had earlier asked these shops to use degradable, plastic aprons for customers. A first-aid box is mandatory. Another requirement is a separate area in the shop for applying hair colour.

Staff should wear white coats and gloves at work and use disposable shaving sticks. Other equipment should be sterilised before use.

All barber shops should be equipped with tables, appropriate mirrors, while washbasins should have a hot water source. Sanitisers used for hair-cutting equipment should meet stipulated

standards.

