Barakat hopes to strike gold in Jakarta

Muscat, April 9 – Oman’s athletics star Barakat al Harthy is training hard these days with the Jakarta Asian Games looming large later this year.

The 29-year-old sprinter wants to go for gold at the Jakarta Asian Games and better his previous best of a 100-metre bronze at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

“I want to try for a gold or silver this time and I am training hard to achieve that. I have to focus on my training,’’ he said.

“I am feeling very good while training. I am so excited about the Asian Games, we will be ready when it comes along. Hopefully everything will work out smoothly,’’ Barakat added.

Barakat emphasised on the need to compete in some competitive events as much as possible in the run up to the Asian Games.

“I don’t know what are the events we will have, but if I compete with some good runners then it will definitely boost my confidence,’’ he said.

The Ibra-born athlete has a best timing of 10.05 seconds in the 100 metres which he set in Bulgaria in 2016 before the Rio Olympics.

Barakat feels if he is able to get anywhere near his personal best, then he has a realistic chance of sealing the yellow metal.

“Well, I am just hoping to reach the final first. That will be my first target because there are some pretty tough runners from China, Bahrain, Iran and Japan. Once I reach the final, I can try for a gold or silver,’’ he added.

Talking about his training regimen, Barakat said he spends two hours in the morning and 2-3 hours in the evening.

Barakat said he was positive about a strong performance as far as the Asian Games is concerned.

The sprinter was thrilled with Oman’s performance in the GCC athletics championship in Kuwait where they clinched five medals.

“I feel it is a good sign for Oman. I hope we can produce some top athletes for the future from there,’’ he added.

OAA chairman happy

with preparations

Oman Athletics Association (OAA) Chairman Younis al Siyabi stated that Oman are on the right track with regard to the preparations for the Asian Games.

“We are doing well in terms of our preparations for the event. Our team was camping in Turkey for three months and they will fly again to Turkey this month to continue their preparation for the Asian Games,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...