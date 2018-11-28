BankDhofar announces Instagram contest winners

MUSCAT: Coinciding with the 48th National Day Celebrations, BankDhofar organised a special event at Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) which saw large turnout from the visitors. Additionally BankDhofar announced the winners of its 48th National Day Instagram Contest.

Commenting on BankDhofar’s initiatives Aziz Sulaiman al Harasi, Acting Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Department said: “The National Day is one of the dearest occasions for everyone living in Oman. At BankDhofar we opted to celebrate with the community, as we organised an event at MGM which saw great interaction by the visitors.

Additionally, as part of our appreciation of our followers in our social media channels, we announced the winners of the 48th National Day contest on Instagram which was launched earlier this month.”

The National Day event which was conducted on November 18 at MGM saw large number of visitors. BankDhofar 48th National Day Instagram contest saw immense participants. Followers had to share a video or photo of their design including one of the inspirational sayings of HM Sultan Qaboos. Participants with highest number of likes were evaluated and the winners were announced on November 18. The first prize was RO 500 for one winner, the second prize was RO 250 for two winners, the third

prize was RO 150 for four winners and the fifth prize was RO 100 for four winners.

BankDhofar constantly endeavours to boost positive communication with the customers and to build lasting relationship through various communication channels. BankDhofar has conducted a number of contests on its social media accounts to enhance interaction with the followers. As part of its transformation strategy

“Together 2020”, which aims at reaffirming its position as a leading bank in the Sultanate and the best in the Gulf, BankDhofar continues to provide the best customer experience, innovative products and creative services that are custom-made to meet the needs and requirements of our customers.

