Bank Sohar welcomes successful ‘Tomohi’ candidates

Muscat: :Following a rigorous screening and selection process with over 150 applicants, Bank Sohar recently received the successful candidates for its innovative internship programme entitled ‘Tomohi — Enhancing Omani Youth Skills’. Twenty young Omani graduates have now embarked upon one year placements at the bank where they will enhance their employability through the acquisition of knowledge and skills that remain in high demand across Oman’s labour market.

The successful candidates were invited mid of July to sign their one year contracts in the programme, and they officially commenced training on July 29. Mohammed al Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bank Sohar, welcomed the aspiring interns during a special event held on Monday July 30 at the bank’s Learning Centre in Qurum, where he gave an inspirational speech that highlighted the aspirations of a nation that rests on the youth of Oman, including the Tomohi interns.

Among the attendance from the bank during the event were Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer, Abdulali al Lawati, Sr AGM and Acting Head of HR and Corporate Support.

During his speech, Mohamed al Ardhi said: “Tomohi was launched to empower Omani youth whilst improving the employability of our workforce as we make skills more transferable and our work environment more accommodative in response to the national employment drive. At Bank Sohar we align our efforts with those of the national agenda when it comes to people development, and like many other in-house initiatives, Tomohi focuses on fostering a new generation of work-ready youth by helping them to acquire the proficiencies required to succeed in the banking and finance industry through experiential learning.”

The programme accepted the successful candidates upon their aptitude and academic performance, as well as other prominent points for personal and professional evaluation. The bank’s multi-faceted assessment further included written tests and interviews. Tomohi’s interns will be placed in rotation across various departments centred on their areas of study, covering Finance, HR Management, Finance Sciences, Accounting, Information Technology, and Marketing.

Related