Bank Sohar inaugurates Khasab branch

Muscat: Bank Sohar’s strategy to extend its delivery of banking excellence recently saw the official Khasab Branch opening as the bank’s first base of operations in the Governorate of Musandam.

Becoming the 31st branch in Bank Sohar’s growing network, the fully-fledged facility was inaugurated October 10 under the auspices of Dr Humaid Abdullah al Harthi, Wali of Khasab, and in the presence of Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer, Khalil Salim al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer and other members of the Bank management team.

Commenting on the inauguration, Ahmed al Musalmi, CEO of Bank Sohar, said, “Bank Sohar’s geographical expansion is central to its strategy for enhancing customer centricity and delivering market excellence through innovative products tailored for added value convenience in the Omani market. Increasing human touch points not only serves as one of our main platforms for customer engagement, but also offers greater accessibility to all our financial facilities for individuals and corporates alike, ensuring higher levels of financial inclusion in line with the government’s socioeconomic development plans across the Sultanate. As a leading financial institution, we will maintain strong focus on our customers through such initiatives in parallel with investments in digitisation and online engagement, as well as portfolio development.”

Bank Sohar’s new branch in Musandam actively enhances Oman’s banking sector as part of an ever-growing operational network that delivers an expansive portfolio of products and services centred on best practice protocols and customer excellence. Along with the ATMs at the Al Buraimi and Shinas borders, the Khasab Branch’s ATM operate the ‘dirhams dispensing’ facility; adding greater convenience to businesspeople and travellers crossing the border into the United Arab Emirates.

Khalil al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer commented, “We welcome customers from across Musandam to Bank Sohar’s newest branch. This latest opening was strategically positioned to deliver a full range of products and services to people in the governorate, enhancing the banking and financial opportunities for local communities with propositions that range from our new and exclusive Al Khaas relationship banking to saving needs, borrowing needs, protection needs, transaction needs & investment needs.”

