Bank Sohar holds EGM, AGM on bank’s overall performance in 2017

MUSCAT: Bank Sohar’s shareholders attended an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) followed by the Bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 29, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Muscat. The bank’s Board of Directors, led by Chairman of the Board Mohammed Mahfoudh al Ardhi, and Executive Management convened to brief shareholders on the bank’s performance in 2017 and discuss items on the agenda.

Key topics of discussion during the EGM included the approval of an increase in the bank’s authorized capital from RO 200,000,000 to RO 400,000,000, in addition to the amendment of the Articles of Association of the bank accordingly. The AGM in-turn covered 17 agenda items; starting with review and consideration of the Board of Directors’ Report for the financial year ended on December 31, 2017. The Annual General Meeting also discussed and approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at the rate of 5 per cent of the bank’s capital (5 baisas per share), and the distribution of bonus shares at the rate of 10 per cent of the capital (10 shares for every 100 shares).

Bank Sohar’s Chairman, Mohammed Mahfoudh al Ardhi said, “The bank’s solid performance during last year’s challenging business environment demonstrated its capabilities as a market leader that continues to achieve sustainable growth across numerous verticals. We are confident that our shareholders and the wider market will continue to observe Bank Sohar as an institution of banking excellence in contribution to the Sultanate as an emerging industry.”

The 17 items covered by the AGM included the Board of Director’s (BoD) proposal for a budget of RO 250,000 for social corporate responsibility and charitable donations in 2018, as well as a review of what was previously allocated in 2017 for donations; the approval of the Corporate Governance Report for the year ending on December 2017; consideration and approval of the Auditor’s Report on financial statements in 2017; the board and other committees’ sitting fees and remuneration; review and approve transactions carried out with related parties during the year 2017; and the appointment of statutory auditors for the financial year ending on December 31, 2018 and approve their remuneration.

The appointment of three directors to the BoD to fill the vacant seats as well as members of Sharia Supervisory Board “SSB” for Sohar Islamic, the Islamic window of the bank, and sitting fees for the SSB members were also discussed and approved, in addition to noting the SSB’s report on the legitimacy of Sohar Islamic’s transactions for the financial year 2017. The AGM also approved the report on the Board of Directors performance for 2017, appointed an independent firm to evaluate BoD performance for 2018, and approved the criteria for the evaluation.

Sasi Kumar, Acting CEO of Bank Sohar, added, “I would like to offer my sincere appreciation to the Chairman and Board Members together with the bank’s Executive Management and staff for their contributions which have resulted in Bank Sohar’s continued success.

“Furthermore, I offer gratitude to shareholders and customers alike for their trust and loyalty. We endeavour to further cement our market position in 2018 by enhancing our market propositions and human capital to meet the ever-evolving needs of local communities, businesses, and investors in accordance with Oman’s economic opportunities.”

