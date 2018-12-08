Bank Sohar awards social media contest winners

MUSCAT: Following an exciting social media competition focused on the safety and wellbeing of student communities that witnessed thousands of participants, Bank Sohar recently invited at its head office in Muscat the 10 lucky winners of the #KidsWellbeingCompetition and presented them with cash vouchers totalling RO 2,000.

Launched under the hashtag #KidsWellbeingCompetition, the competition took place on Bank Sohar’s official pages in Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, attracting over 10,000 participations vying for a chance to win shopping vouchers worth in total RO 2,000.