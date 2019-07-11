Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate at 1.75 per cent

Ottawa: Canada’s central bank held its key lending rate at 1.75 per cent in line with economists’ expectations, while revising its growth forecast for the Canadian economy upwards.

The Bank of Canada, whose last rate increase was in October, said in a statement that “the degree of accommodation being provided by the current policy interest rate remains appropriate,” while revising its growth forecast for the country’s economy to 1.3 per cent in 2019, up from its previous projection of 1.2 per cent.

The bank meanwhile called attention to global tensions, stating that the “escalation of trade conflicts remains the biggest downside risk to the global and Canadian outlooks.”

Faced with a slowdown, “central banks in the US and Europe have signaled their readiness to provide more accommodative monetary policy and further policy stimulus has been implemented in China,” it added.

Canada’s economy was “returning to growth” following temporary weakness in late 2018 and early 2019, it said, adding that consumption is being supported by a healthy job market, a stabilizing housing market and a rebound in exports. — AFP

Trade conflicts and competitiveness challenges are “dampening the outlook for trade and investment.”

While recognizing that rising food and car prices have put recent pressure on Canadian inflation, the bank said that the rate “remains around the 2 per cent target.”

It projects that real Canadian GDP growth will average about 2 per cent in 2020 and 2021. AFP