Bank of Beirut Chairman elected as Chairman of ABL

Dr Salim Sfeir, Chairman of Bank of Beirut, was unanimously elected as Chairman of Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), the leading industry association of the country. With a key mission to effectively promote the interests of the Lebanese banking sector, the Association has been a leading contributor to public policy debates and legislation, in particular those related to the financial sector.

Following his election, Dr Sfeir thanked colleagues in the sector for the confidence they vested in him and called them to join their efforts in order to achieve the required goals. He said his objectives over the next two years will be to increase of the presence of the Association as an influencer in the economic, financial and tax policies, the completion of the regulatory structure within the Association and the strengthening of the coordination with the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon to improve the development of the banking sector.

Dr Sfeir also recommended the establishment of a specialised unit with international competencies to monitor the evolution of international banking systems and to ensure an active presence in all international conferences. He also stressed on the enhancement of the Association’s potential through the development of research and studies division. Dr Sfeir has held the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Beirut since 1993.

