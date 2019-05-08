Bank Muscat’s Tadhamun initiative supports over 170 families across Oman

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in social responsibility, marked the start of the holy month of Ramadhan with the continuation of the annual Tadhamun programme in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development. This is the sixth year of the bank’s Tadhamun programme and it was flagged off earlier in April under the auspices of Shaikh Hamed Salim al Aghbari, Wali of Ibra.

Aimed at reaching out to social welfare families across the Sultanate and supporting them with essential household appliances to cope with the extreme weather conditions, the programme focuses on distribution of basic home appliances, including air-conditioners and refrigerators, to beneficiary families. The Tadhamun convoy of vehicles carrying the bank’s employees and volunteers is expected to soon finish distributing basic home appliances this year to over 170 beneficiary families in Dhahirah, Muscat, Dakhiliyah, Batinah and Sharqiyah. Now in its sixth year, the programme has so far provided assistance to over 1,000 social welfare families.

The Tadhamun initiative is a fine example of the public-private partnership launched by the bank in association with the Ministry of Social Development to support deserving families. Committed to sustainable development, the bank utilises every opportunity for partnership in building the nation by creating opportunities for individuals and communities to grow and prosper. The bank works closely with local communities with the aim of improving living standards in a manner that complements the national economy.

Bank Muscat has lined up a series of programmes to benefit different sections of society during the holy month of Ramadhan including Tadhamun, a Ramadhan Souq for start-ups, a visit to Oman Aquarium by children with special needs in addition to its existing and highly-successful CSR programmes like Green Sports and Jesr al Mustaqbal.

Since its inception, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) department of the flagship financial services provider in Oman has taken major strides in nurturing a socially responsible culture at the bank. All CSR programmes draw from the bank’s values of leadership and partnership, creating a positive impact on society. As the bank progresses on the path of sustainable development, new opportunities are explored. In line with the corporate ethos, bank employees are engaged in creating opportunities to help the community through various initiatives.

