Bank Muscat’s ‘Pay and Win’ promotion at Shell Service Stations extended to July 31

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in banking convenience, has announced that in response to popular demand, the currently ongoing special ‘Pay and Win’ promotion at Shell Service Stations has now been extended till July 31, 2019. All Bank Muscat debit and prepaid card holders are eligible to participate in this campaign, which aims to promote digital payment channels in line with Government’s vision of facilitating e-payments for greater security, convenience and ease of use.

The Bank has invited all its customers to pay for their fuel using their Bank Muscat debit and prepaid cards at Shell Service Stations in order to be eligible for the draw. Every month, five hundred lucky winners who use their Bank Muscat debit or prepaid cards will be able to win cashback equivalent to the payment made for that particular transaction, which is chosen in the lucky draw.

Amjad Iqbal al Lawati (pictured), AGM — Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat has decided to extend the currently ongoing campaign in response to popular demand by our customers, who will now be able to also use their prepaid cards to pay and win in this special campaign. We will now have another 500 lucky winners, who will win cashbacks on their fuel payments at Shell in July.”

Providing the ‘best in class’ service, Bank Muscat continues to invest in cutting edge IT infrastructure, latest PoS terminals and competent human resources available in the payments industry. It is this ‘dedication’ and ‘commitment to service’ that has made Bank Muscat the preferred electronic payment service provider to the nation. Bank Muscat currently provides a range of dynamic payment solutions, including Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale (EFTPOS) systems at Shell Service Stations for acceptance of all debit and credit cards.

Related