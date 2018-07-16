Bank Muscat wraps up 2018 Fifa World Cup campaign with success

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat in association with Visa, brought alive the excitement of the final match of 2018 Fifa World Cup to a large audience of customers who were hosted to live telecast of the event at VOX Cinema in Muscat City Centre. The gesture in line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ was aimed at recreating the real life experience of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Oman. In a draw held on the occasion, three customers who turned up for the live telecast won X-Box S gaming consoles.

The bank also rewarded customers with 15 all-expenses-paid packages to witness the World Cup matches, including the final in Russia. Five customers and their companions had the rare privilege of watching live in Russia the electrifying final between France and Croatia.

The all-expenses-paid packages included match tickets for 2 persons (winner + companion), special seating at the stadium, hotel accommodation, transportation in Russia with one-day excursion, business class air travel to Russia and Visa pre-paid card loaded with $450. The 15 winners were selected from the bank’s Private banking, asalah Priority banking, al Jawhar Privilege banking and other segments of customers with Visa credit cards.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM — Cards & e-Banking, said: “Bank Muscat, in association with Visa, is proud to see the successful conclusion of the 2018 Fifa World Cup campaign. We are gratified that a large number of football enthusiasts were given the opportunity to witness the key matches, including the semifinals and final, live in Russia. The excitement of the final was made equally memorable for a large audience in Muscat. Thanks to the partnership between Bank Muscat and Visa, football enthusiasts in Oman had the unique opportunity to experience the thrills and excitement of the crowning glory of world football in Russia. We fully believe the passion for football, which runs in the blood of Omanis, could not have been rewarded better. We thank Fifa and Visa for their valuable efforts in facilitating this unique opportunity in Oman.”

Spicing up the World Cup experience, Bank Muscat, in association with Visa, offered a limited edition 2018 Fifa World Cup credit card.

The exclusive Bank Muscat Visa card celebrating the crowning glory of world football is a collector’s item. For the first time in Oman, the Visa Classic card was issued in the Visa easy read format with a full visual of the Fifa World Cup trophy on the card.

Related