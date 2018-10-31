Bank Muscat wins Oman’s Most Trusted Brand award

MUSCAT: For the third year in running, Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won Oman’s Most Trusted Brand award in the banking segment.

Talal al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and General Coordinator for Tanfeedh, presented the award instituted by Apex Press and Publishing, to Osamah Abdullatif, AGM — Project & Structured Finance, in the presence of HH Sayyida Tania al Said, Saleh al Zakwani, Chairman of Apex Press and Publishing, dignitaries and senior executives of the corporate sector.

The award endorsed top performing brands in Oman, based on public feedback obtained in a survey conducted by Apex Press and Publishing using Muscat Daily’s website. Larger in scale, this year’s awards generated over 600,000 votes covering 40 different categories. The online survey was conducted using Surveymonkey, the platform used by 98 per cent of the Fortune 500 companies for their surveys and market research.

Osamah Abdullatif said: “Bank Muscat is delighted to be voted again as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand in the banking segment. For over 35 years, the winning thrust of the bank’s brand proposition is the result of understanding the consumer better and presenting the total ‘brand mix’ right. In line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ the brand is synonymous with innovation, reliability and trustworthiness. The recognition is a tribute to the largest banking family in Oman which has endorsed Bank Muscat as a community brand.”

The brand recall for Bank Muscat in the survey was among the highest. The survey respondents included Omanis and expatriates who endorsed Bank Muscat as the trusted banking partner in Oman. The survey findings were based on unaided recall, which implied superb brand exposure indicating a clear competitive advantage in the brand space.

As reflected in the brand, Bank Muscat is differentiated as an Omani bank closer to the needs and requirements of customers in the Sultanate. The brand has ensured to reflect a successful partnership to complement customer service excellence in line with the vision.

The Bank Muscat brand is reckoned as a prolific innovator wherein the first association is the element of innovation. Catering to the Sultanate’s traditional as well as tech-savvy young population, Bank Muscat has adopted innovative ways to build the brand.

