Bank Muscat wins GCC award for CSR initiatives

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won a prestigious GCC award in recognition of its innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives and contributions to sustainable development in the Sultanate. The event was held in Kuwait to award the leading CSR projects in the GCC region, organised by the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Council of Ministers of Social Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The guest of honour, Hind Subaih Barak al Subaih, Minister of Social Affairs and Labour and Minister of Economic Affairs in Kuwait, presented the award to Ahmed Faqir al Balushi, DGM — Human Resource.

Ahmed Faqir al Balushi: “Bank Muscat is proud to receive the prestigious GCC honour in recognition of its unique CSR initiatives.

As a forward looking financial institution, Bank Muscat is at the forefront in contributing to society and thereby setting a fine example to develop social responsibility as a corporate culture. As the pioneer of CSR activities in the banking sector in Oman, the bank has implemented several initiatives benefiting various segments of society and remains committed to sustainable development in Oman.”

The sustainability and CSR strategy pursued by Bank Muscat is focused on long-term benefits to the community and the nation. As the leading financial institution in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat delivers on its commitment to the people and the nation through strategic CSR programmes covering various segments such as youth, sports, education and SMEs.

Bank Muscat is a pioneer of CSR activities in the banking sector in Oman. Reflecting the corporate ethos, the bank seizes every available opportunity to channel resources for creating sustainable, positive changes in communities by investing in their welfare to equip them for a better life. Through strategic partnerships with the government and private sector entities, the bank has touched the lives of thousands of individuals, positively impacting the local communities and society.

Sustainability is a running theme in all stakeholder engagement initiatives and activities launched by Bank Muscat, ensuring lasting positive benefits aimed at strengthening ties with the local community. In 2007, the bank was the first in the Middle East to sign the Equator Principles for responsible banking, thereby ensuring its projects conform to benchmark international environmental and social standards.

Central to the bank’s social responsibility initiatives is the Green Sports initiative to promote Oman as a sporting nation in general and football in particular. Making significant contributions to sustainable development, the unique Green Sports initiative has benefited a total of 93 sports teams across the country to date.

The programme has swept across the nation, reinforcing the bank’s leadership role in social responsibility. Marking the 8th year of the unique CSR initiative, the bank will support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2019.

