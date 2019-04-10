Bank Muscat wins Best Private Bank in Oman award from Global Finance

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Private, the Sultanate’s premier banking service targeted at exclusive High Net-worth Individuals (HNI), has won the prestigious Best Private Bank in Oman award from Global Finance. The award recognised the bank’s unmatched Private Banking offerings providing an exceptional breadth and depth of wealth management solutions. The Bank was earlier awarded in the same category by EMEA Finance, Professional Wealth Management and The Banker.

Bank Muscat Private is the Sultanate’s premier end-to-end wealth management solutions provider to high net worth clients. The investment offerings cover global markets and all asset classes, through a robust execution platform administered by experienced and dedicated relationship managers.

For over 17 years, reaching out to high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individual segments, the high-end lifestyle benefits and banking facilities available to Private Banking clients are unmatched in the Sultanate.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, said: “Bank Muscat Private banking has been repeatedly commended by the global banking community and we are delighted to receive this endorsement from Global Finance once again. It reflects the consistency of performance and innovative strategies pursued by the Bank to stretch its operational excellence.

The global accolade highlights the standards of professionalism achieved by the bank conforming to international norms, standards and practices.”

He added: “In 2016, we launched a new strategy targeting High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), which has resulted in the launch of many more new services. The Private Banking team has an excellent and dedicated team of relationship managers with many years of experience in the field.”

Bank Muscat offers Private Banking clients a complete suite of investment options in global asset classes through its wealth management platform and tie-ups with other international organisations. The range of solutions offered to clients includes equity investments across global markets, global Exchange Traded Funds, global mutual funds; global fixed income investments, Omani fixed income issuance, private equity funds, real estate funds and commodity ETFs; offshore banking and portfolio management through reputed global counterparties.

The Private Banking services also include conventional accounts, term deposits, currency exchange, domestic and international transfers, online banking and regular asset monitoring. Exclusive Private Banking VISA Infinite credit card, VISA Platinum debit card, luxury car finance and yacht finance are available for Private clients along with competitive rates for deposits, loans and foreign exchange.

Private Banking clients enjoy 1 per cent cash back rewards on all transactions made through Private Visa Infinite credit card.

