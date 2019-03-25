Bank Muscat wins Best Private Bank in Oman award by Emeafinance

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Private, the Sultanate’s premier banking service targeted at exclusive high net-worth individual customers, has won the prestigious Best Private Bank in Oman award by Emeafinance. The award presented for the second year in running recognised the bank’s unmatched Private Banking offerings providing an exceptional breadth and depth of wealth management solutions.

Bank Muscat Private is the Sultanate’s premier end-to-end wealth management solutions provider to high net worth clients. The investment offerings cover global markets and all asset classes, through a robust execution platform administered by experienced and dedicated Relationship Managers. For over 17 years, reaching out to high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individual segments, the high-end lifestyle benefits and banking facilities available to Private banking clients are unmatched in the Sultanate.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM – Premier Banking, said: “Time and again, the performance of Bank Muscat Private banking is lauded by the global banking community and we are delighted to receive yet another endorsement from Emeafinance reflecting the consistency of performance and innovative strategies pursued by the bank to stretch operational excellence. The global accolade highlights the standards of professionalism achieved by the bank conforming to international norms, standards and practices.”

Bank Muscat offers Private banking clients a complete suite of investment options in global asset classes through its wealth management platform and tie up with international counter parties. The range of solutions offered to clients includes equity investments across global markets, global ETFs and global mutual funds; global bond trading, Omani fixed income issuance, global mutual funds ETFs; private equity funds, real estate funds and commodity ETFs; offshore banking and portfolio management through reputed global counterparties.

The Private banking services also include conventional accounts, term deposits, currency exchange, domestic and international transfers, online banking and regular asset monitoring. Exclusive Private banking VISA Infinite credit card, VISA Platinum debit card, luxury car finance and yacht finance are available for Private clients along with competitive rates for deposits, loans and foreign exchange.

