Bank Muscat wins Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman award

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate has won the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman award by Global Finance.

Winning banks were selected based on the criteria, including strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM — Cards & eBanking, said: “In recognition of innovative digital banking services, Bank Muscat is proud to win the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman award by Global Finance.

With emphasis on competitive channels and new products to cater to various sectors, the bank is focused on maintaining leadership in hi-tech products and services, including electronic payment and web-based services, in tune with the banking requirements of a young, tech-savvy generation.

Bank Muscat is committed to investments in state-of-the-art technology to further increase efficiency and improve customer service.”

Offering more ways to bank with convenience, the electronic banking channels comprise the largest network of ATMs/CDMs, mobile banking, Internet banking and 24/7 Call Centre.

ATMs form a pillar of benchmark customer service and Bank Muscat can proudly claim that its network of ATMs and CDMs spread across the country is the preferred choice. Being a member of OmanSwitch and GCCNet, customers from any bank in Oman, the GCC countries and from around the world can use Bank Muscat ATMs for cash requirements.

In line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to innovation reflecting the latest technological trends in banking, Bank Muscat recently launched biometric login and a host of other new features for mobile banking (mBanking) service. Customers can now login with ease using the biometric touch ID or face recognition.

Marked by speed, convenience and security, the bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking service has made banking truly mobile for the largest banking family in Oman who can bank 24/7 ‘anytime, anywhere’. Notably, the mBanking application works on almost all mobile phones and is customised for iPhones and Android phones with simple icons and menus.