Bank Muscat updates mBanking app with biometric login, enhanced services

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to innovation reflecting the latest technological trends in banking, has launched biometric login and a host of other new features for mobile banking (mBanking) service. Customers can now login with ease using the biometric touch ID or face recognition. The biometric touch ID and face recognition work on all compatible iPhone and android devices. The new mBanking app is compatible with the latest iPhone X and newer versions.

The new features include enhanced OIFC and ONEIC utility payments. Customers can now make payments via OIFC and ONEIC for all important electricity and water utility companies in Oman, including Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), Majan Electricity Company (MJEC), Mazoon Electricity Company (MZEC), Dhofar Power Company (DPC), Rural Area Electricity Company (RAECO), Public Authority of Electricity & Water, Salalah Sanitary Drainage Services Company and Directorate General of Water Dhofar. With the new functionalities, customers can view outstanding bill amount and make instant payment.

The facility for fund transfer between Bank Muscat accounts has been further enhanced and made simpler. Now while adding a new beneficiary, the beneficiary name will be displayed sender, which ensure that customers remit funds to correct beneficiaries.

Amjad al Lawati (pictured), AGM — Cards & eBanking, said: “Reflecting the customer-centric vision, Bank Muscat is proud to introduce the biometric login and enhance mobile banking convenience. Bank Muscat is committed to investments in state-of-the-art technology to further increase efficiency and improve customer service. With emphasis on competitive channels and new products to cater to various sectors, the bank is focused on maintaining leadership in hi-tech products and services, including electronic payment and web-based services, in tune with the banking requirements of a young, tech-savvy generation.”

