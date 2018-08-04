Bank Muscat to host al Mazyona prize draw for Premier banking customers

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, is set to celebrate al Mazyona monthly prize draw for Premier banking customers on Tuesday 7 August. The highlight of the event to be held at the Private banking branch in the Head Office is 24 prizes totalling RO 440,000 to be won by the high saving asalah and al jawhar customers.

The monthly prizes earmarked for asalah Priority Banking customers include RO 20,000 each for 10 winners and RO 50,000 each for two winners. The monthly prizes reserved for al jawhar Privilege Banking customers include RO 10,000 each for 10 winners and RO 20,000 each for two winners.

Rewarding high savings balance customers, al Mazyona has earmarked exclusive prizes, including a mega RO 500,000 year-end prize for asalah customers. The end of year mega prizes awaiting al jawhar customers include RO 100,000 each for two customers.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, Bank Muscat is committed to promoting the concept of savings among all strata of society. Guaranteeing more for everyone to share, Oman’s flagship al Mazyona savings scheme offers the biggest RO 10 million prize money in Oman and the region. Adding excitement to festivals and national celebrations, the scheme rewards customers with special prizes.

The highlights of 2018 al Mazyona savings scheme include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high saving customers. al Mazyona rewards a large number of customers every month. The monthly prizes include RO 1,000 each for 140 winners and RO 5,000 each for 28 winners across the Sultanate.

Notably, al Mazyona has retained an exciting salary transfer scheme to reward winners with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year. All that customers need to do is transfer their salary of RO 500 and above to the bank. Ten customers are rewarded every month in the salary transfer scheme.

An exclusive draw for Zeinah women customers coinciding with the Omani Women’s Day in October is another highlight in which 20 customers will be rewarded with RO 5,000 each. On the occasion of the Sultanate’s 48th National Day, a special draw will be held offering RO 3,000 each for 48 winners.

Targeted at Zeinah women customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 100, al Mazyona offers 10 monthly prizes of RO 1,000 each.

Al Mazyona Children’s Account holders can also participate in exclusive monthly draws in which 30 winners are rewarded every month with RO 100 each and another 10 children whose birthday fall in the same month can win Birthday prize of RO 100 each with a minimum saving balance of RO 50.

