Bank Muscat to celebrate al Mazyona National Day prize draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, has lined up a special draw on the occasion of the Sultanate’s 48th National Day.

Adding excitement to festivals and national celebrations, al Mazyona rewards customers with special prizes. Coinciding with the bank’s National Day celebrations at the head office, al Mazyona will reward 48 customers with RO 3,000 each.

Abdullah Tamman al Mashani (pictured), DGM — Institutional Sales & Product Development, said: “Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, Bank Muscat is committed to promoting the concept of savings among all strata of society. For over 25 years, al Mazyona has rewarded numerous customers and enriched their lives. The bank encourages everyone to save for the future. Big prize money is not the only attraction of al Mazyona, which is designed to transform the lives of prudent savers. The scheme is targeted to inculcate a strong savings habit among citizens responsible for the future development of Oman.” In the upcoming months, the appeal of al Mazyona will be centred on the grand year-end prizes totalling RO 900,000 to be shared by seven winners, including the mega RO 500,000 prize for asalah Priority banking customers. The end of year prizes awaiting al jawhar Privilege banking customers include RO 100,000 each for two customers. The attractive year-end prizes also include RO 50,000 each for four customers across the Sultanate. Customers are required to maintain the minimum balance requirement in each category for three months to qualify for the year-end prize draws.

Guaranteeing more for everyone to share, Oman’s flagship al Mazyona savings scheme offers the biggest RO 10 million prize money in Oman and the region.

At a time when financial rewards and incentives are a premium, Bank Muscat is proud to sustain the unique al Mazyona experience. The bank understands customer expectations and al Mazyona continues to ensure higher winning chances to customers across the Sultanate, including women, youth, children and high savings balance customers.

Related