Bank Muscat, Tamani Trading & Entertainment tie up as Grand Sponsor of Oman Aquarium

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to being at the forefront of powering the corporate sector through numerous initiatives, has signed an agreement with Tamani Trading & Entertainment, an Al Jarwani Group company, which is one of Oman’s leading development enterprises, to promote Oman Aquarium located at the Mall of Muscat complex. The Bank will be the Grand Sponsor of this landmark entrant to the retail and entertainment sector in Oman as well as its exclusive banking partner.

The agreement was signed by Amjad Iqbal al Lawati, AGM, Cards & eBanking, on behalf of Bank Muscat and by Salah bin Harith al Jarwani, Finance Director, Al Jarwani Group on behalf of Tamani Trading & Entertainment. As part of the agreement and to facilitate banking convenience and security for the large turnout of visitors to the complex as well those residing in the Maabela area, Bank Muscat has installed point of sale (POS) machines at Oman Aquarium and ATMs at the Mall of Muscat. Business solutions that have been provided by the bank also includes facilitating of payments through self-service kiosks, online and through mobile apps.

Offering numerous fun and entertainment activities for children and families, Mall of Muscat and in particular Oman Aquarium is all set to change the retail and entertainment sectors in the Sultanate. Salah al Jarwani, Finance Director of Al Jarwani Group, commented: “We are really pleased about this strategic alliance with Bank Muscat, one of the top banks and financial institutions in the Sultanate, for this distinguished and new project in the Sultanate, which is Oman Aquarium. This world-class attraction will offer Bank Muscat unprecedented opportunities to utilise it as a platform to showcase its brand and to promote its products and services. Such brand association will contribute towards strengthening the brand’s position and awareness in the Sultanate. We look forward to working with Bank Muscat as the main sponsor of Oman Aquarium.”

This agreement will greatly help Bank Muscat reinforce its already strong branding in the minds of its customers and the general public even as it contributes to the continued expansion of the retail and entertainment sectors in the Sultanate.

