Bank Muscat signs agreement with be’ah for safe disposal of batteries

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in sustainable development, signed an agreement with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) for safe disposal of lead acid batteries (LAB) and electronic waste from the bank’s head office.

The agreement as part of the bank’s ‘Let’s Go Green’ initiative was signed by Said Salim al Aufi, Group DGM — Projects & Infrastructure, and Khamis Marhoon al Siyabi, Head of Municipal Solid Waste Operations at be’ah.

Said al Aufi said, “Bank Muscat is happy to sign the agreement with be’ah which will contribute towards creating a sustainable environment in Oman.

The benefits include safe handling and disposal of hazardous waste, investment opportunities for the private sector and in-country value contributing towards economic development and creation of jobs. The initiative is aimed at environmental protection by reducing carbon footprint by recycling wastes through approved ways by the government.”

Khamis Marhoon al Siyabi said, “The agreement aims at unifying public and private institutions’ efforts in controlling the movement of lead acid batteries to achieve be’ah’s strategy in tackling the damage caused by negative practices. Inappropriate disposal of this type of batteries causes several damaging effects on the environment including ground water and soil pollution, as well as hazardous effects that the random burning of batteries cause to the air. We welcome companies, institutions, and individuals to take part in reducing environmental negative practices by disposing lead acid batteries properly by directing them to be’ah’s processing facility for recycling.”

