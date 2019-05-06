Bank Muscat, Riyada to organise Ramadhan Souq from May 9-11

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ has joined hands with Riyada, the Public Authority for SME Development, to organise the annual Al Wathbah Ramadhan Souq at the Bank’s head office from May 9 (Thursday) to May 11 (Saturday).

Aimed at promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Ramadhan Souq will feature attractive products and services from more than 100 entrepreneurs.

Aimed at boosting start-up businesses, the 3-day exhibition will showcase a number of Omani products encompassing fashion, beauty, health and food as well as services at competitive prices.

Offering a unique shopping experience to visitors, the souq will be open from 8:00 pm to 12:30 pm. The Ramadhan Souq will fulfil a critical need in creating avenues to successfully market SME products. With competition becoming tougher all the while, identifying and seizing opportunities are becoming all the more important for Omani SMEs to survive and grow. Over the years, Bank Muscat, in association with Riyada, has been organising the Ramadhan Souq as part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the SME foundation in Oman. Bank Muscat has also launched various other initiatives targeted at entrepreneurs.

The Al Wathbah Businesswomen’s Forum is a first-of-its-kind networking initiative to provide guidance and help to develop the requisite attitude, skills and abilities for leadership in business. The forum is also a platform for women entrepreneurs to connect and register their businesses and plays an important role in empowering Omani businesswomen.

The Al Wathbah Academy was launched by the bank in 2013 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to equip Omani youth with self-employment skills.

The comprehensive 8-month long training programme at the Academy allows Omani youth to gain accredited international certification from Project Management Institute (PMI) while also serving as a launching pad for start-up business initiatives.

The bank’s Al Wathbah SME department offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made finance solutions and non-financial services targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Credit facilities, both funded and non-funded in nature, are available to all sectors. Further support is extended through non-financial services in areas of education, coaching, networking opportunities and workshops.

