Bank Muscat rewards 20 customers with al Mazyona salary prize for a year

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated two draws of the al Mazyona monthly salary draw in Musandam.

A draw was held on the premises of the Wärtsilä Muscat Company, operator of Musandam Power Plant, for those with salaries over RO 1,000 in the presence of Ahmed al Balushi, HR and PR Manager, and Bank Muscat officials. Ten lucky winners were chosen in the draw and will receive a monthly salary prize of RO 500 for the next 12 months.

The second draw was held for those with salaries up to RO 1,000, in the presence of Idrees al Shihi, Deputy Director General at the General Directorate of Health Services in Musandam. Also present on the occasion were Bank Muscat officials. Ten lucky winners were chosen in the draw in this category and will receive a monthly salary prize of RO 500 for the next one year.

Taya Eid Bait Sabeea, AGM-Interior Regions Branches, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat understands customer expectations and al Mazyona 2019 scheme continues to reflect innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring higher winning chances to customers across the Sultanate, including ladies, youth, children and high savings balance customers. The bank has enhanced the al Mazyona salary transfer scheme to double the number of winners in 2019 with a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year as part of the unique al Mazyona experience.”

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, the 2019 al Mazyona savings scheme include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high savings customers. A special mid-year al Mazyona savings prize draw has been launched in 2019, which will reward 54 lucky winners with high-value prizes ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 250,000.

