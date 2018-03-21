Bank Muscat Priority Banking opens new asalah centre in Rustaq

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its new vision ‘To serve you better, every day’, marked the expansion of asalah Priority Banking network with the inauguration of a new personalised banking asalah centre in Al Wishal branch in the wilayat of Rustaq. Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Ghaithi, Deputy Wali of Rustaq, was the guest of honour at the ceremony attended by dignitaries and Management Team members of the bank.

Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Ghaithi congratulated the bank for opening the new asalah centre in the wilayat, thereby providing world class banking services to residents and visitors in the area.

Over 35 years, Bank Muscat has achieved steady and significant growth to emerge as the leading financial institution in Oman. The network of asalah centre presently stands at 31. including a centre at Mu’askar Al Murtafa branch, Ministry of Defence. The expanding asalah network highlights Bank Muscat’s focus to remain the nation’s bank of first choice in all parts of the country. With the widest reach in serving customers and the largest network in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat is committed to meeting customer expectations at all levels.

Bank Muscat Premier Banking service can be summed up in two words — Relationship Management and Personalisation. Aimed at elevating Premier Banking service to unparalleled heights, Bank Muscat provides personalized service catering to the complex financial needs of clients, reflecting the customer-centric vision of the bank.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM —Premier Banking, said: “Bank Muscat is proud to widen the network of asalah Priority Banking characterised by a profound understanding of clients’ preferences. Leveraging its unmatched nationwide presence, Bank Muscat offers asalah Priority Banking services across all regions through the largest network of asalah centres. Forming a strong franchise that distinguishes it from competitors, asalah Priority Banking meets the requirements of the rapidly growing customer segment with focus on Recognition, Rewards and Solutions which have set a benchmark for personal and relationship based banking in Oman.”

