Bank Muscat Premier banking celebrates first al Mazyona monthly draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in encouraging a savings culture in Oman, hosted Premier banking customers at Millennium Resort Musannah and celebrated the first monthly prize draw of 2019 al Mazyona savings scheme in which 10 asalah Priority banking customers were rewarded with RO 20,000 each and 10 al Jawhar Privilege banking customers won RO 10,000 each. The event was attended by Management Team members and a large turnout of Premier banking customers.

Reaching out with a powerful call for savings, the 2019 al Mazyona savings scheme offering for the fourth year in a row RO 10 million prize money, include high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high savings customers. Rewarding customers across the Sultanate, the bank has lined up the largest number of over 4400 high value prizes. Compared to 2018, the number of al Mazyona prizes has risen by 30 per cent this year. Throughout 2019, al Mazyona momentum will be maintained, including monthly prizes totalling RO 660,000 to be shared by 370 winners, half yearly, end of year and mega prizes ranging from RO 20,000 to RO 250,000.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, said: “At a time when financial rewards and incentives are a premium, Bank Muscat is proud to sustain the unique al Mazyona experience. Continuing with the tradition of rewarding customers, 2019 al Mazyona scheme is designed to transform the lives of prudent savers. The scheme is targeted to accommodate all segments, including ladies, youth, children, high savings balance customers and salary account holders, thereby inculcating a strong savings habit among citizens who will be responsible for the future development of Oman.”

