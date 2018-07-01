Bank Muscat names new CEO from Jan 1, 2019

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Waleed K Al Hashar as Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from January 1, 2019. The appointment is an integral part of the Senior Management Succession Plan endorsed by the Board in 2015. AbdulRazak Ali Issa, current Chief Executive, and Ahmed al Abri, Chief Operating Officer, will retire from their positions on December 31, 2018, after more than 30 years of service with the bank. AbdulRazak Ali Issa and the Executive Management will oversee the completion of the transition in the upcoming months. Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail al Mashani, Chairman, Bank Muscat, expressed on behalf of the Board of Directors, his sincere gratitude and appreciation to AbdulRazak Ali Issa and Ahmed al Abri for their outstanding contributions towards the bank’s success and position as the leading bank in Oman.

