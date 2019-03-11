Bank Muscat najahi supports micro and small businesses

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in strengthening the role of micro and small businesses in diversifying the Sultanate’s economy and creating job opportunities for Omani youth, participated in the official launch of the first phase of Sandan, the first integrated city for light industry in Oman.

The bank evoked strong response to its najahi stall catering to micro and small businesses, set up as part of the 3-day event, which was attended by key officials representing the SME ecosystem in Oman.

The bank personnel led by Abdullah al Jufaili, Head of Retail Enterprises, showcased products and services for Sandan tenants and highlighted the collateral free financing and business credit facilities available for micro and small businesses. Innovative products and services available for micro and small businesses reiterated the bank’s commitment to extending the helping hand to fulfil their financial and advisory needs.

The bank’s ATM mobile truck provided banking convenience to visitors at Sandan. The bank officials were also part of a judging panel for a competition held for students and SMEs.

Bank Muscat reaches out to micro and small business customers through exclusive najahi centres across the Sultanate. Facilitating financial inclusion, Bank Muscat najahi products and services have created a benchmark, helping micro and small businesses to overcome hurdles and chart successful ventures with proper planning, financial discipline and prudent management.

Securing credit without collaterals and accessing innovative banking services have been hurdles faced by micro and small businesses.

The specially designed najahi products mainly include credit facilities without collaterals to develop and grow micro and small businesses. With najahi, Bank Muscat fulfils the primary need of finance for the micro and small business segment.

Related