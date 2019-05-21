Bank Muscat Najahi and Zubair SEC to hold small businesses exhibition in Nizwa

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Najahi and Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) are all set to hold a four-day exhibition for small businesses at Nizwa Grand Mall from May 23-26, 2019. The exhibition will start from 11 am and will continue till 12 midnight.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be held on May 23 under the patronage of Hamad bin Suleiman al Gharibi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. Fifteen members of Zubair SEC and 15 SME clients of Najahi will be participating in the exhibition.

The upcoming joint exhibition falls under the framework of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Bank Muscat – Najahi and Zubair SEC in 2016 to collaborate in extending support to Omani entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses.

The exhibition aims at providing small businesses based in Nizwa and neighbouring wilayats in the interior an opportunity to showcase and sell their products and services during the month of Ramadhan. It also aims at providing a platform for the participants to promote their products and services through various communication efforts of both the partners.

As a joint collaboration between Bank Muscat Najahi and Zubair SEC, the exhibition has been designed to capitalise on the solid positioning and reputational value of both partners to provide endorsement and support to the participating exhibitors.

Abdullah al Jufaili, Head, Retail Enterprises, Bank Muscat, said: “We are proud to partner with Zubair SEC to support SMEs in Oman. The main objective of Bank Muscat’s SME support strategy is to empower entrepreneurs to chart successful business ventures. The exhibition aims to embolden SMEs and provide them a platform to showcase their products, build business relationships, offer unique services and engage with the community members who can help grow their business.”

He added, “In view of the business context in Oman, which offers encouraging prospects for the SME sector, Bank Muscat remains dedicated to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs to make a difference across the country.”

