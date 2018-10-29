Bank Muscat launches new version of bm Offers App

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to innovation reflecting the latest technological trends in banking, has launched a new version of its mobile application showcasing the bank’s offers, promotions, products and services.

A new section on VISA card promotions has been added where Bank Muscat VISA cardholders can view offers available in Oman and across the world for different types of cards. The enhanced version of Offers App features more Bank Muscat VISA card offers integrated with VISA international promotions.

Amjad al Lawati (pictured), AGM — Cards & eBanking, said: “The mobile app widens the bank’s reach with a host of services. Driven by innovation and the latest technological trends, the app presents a unique facility that adds value and convenience to customers. The app serves as an extension of the top-notch banking facility from Bank Muscat which stresses on competitive digital channels.”

The key features of the app include the latest promotions and discount offers available for Bank Muscat cardholders across merchant outlets, malls and hotels. The latest offers on the bank’s products can be redeemed at merchant outlets on the use of Bank Muscat debit or credit cards. The app has a very user-friendly interface to find the locations where the offers are available.

The Bank Muscat Offers App checks for the customer’s mobile GPS location and the merchant outlet distance from location will be displayed to customers who can accordingly choose the closest location to avail the offer.

The offers are grouped in categories such as beauty and care, zero per cent instalment scheme, dining, entertainment, health and wellness, hotels, jewellery and leisure and entertainment, so that customers can easily browse through relevant offers.

Related