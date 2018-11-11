Bank Muscat launches football championship to support local teams

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in supporting youth and promoting Oman as a sporting nation, has launched a new sports initiative aimed at supporting local football teams. The bank hosted a ceremony attended by Management Team members and representatives of local teams to announce the Bank Muscat Football Championship and draw of the teams participating in the championship.

The first edition of Bank Muscat Football Championship kicked off yesterday at Mina Al Fahal football field with the inaugural match played between Real Madrid and DGSL. Twenty teams are participating in the championship, divided into four groups consisting of five teams.

The bank has announced a total prize money of RO 8,600 to be presented to the top three teams and other special prizes and awards for the Best team in the championship, Best player, Best goalkeeper, Best scorer and Best team manager. The championship will conclude in January 2019.

Ahmed Omar al Ojaili, Senior AGM — Information Technology, said: “Taking forward our commitment to promote Oman as a sporting nation, Bank Muscat is proud to launch the football championship to support Omani youth achieve higher levels of excellence in the game of football. The bank is a pioneer in supporting Omani youth in various fields. The success achieved by the Green Sports CSR initiative of the bank through interaction and participation of local teams reiterates the bank’s support to promote the game of football as well as develop modern sports infrastructure across the Sultanate, complementing government efforts in building a sporting nation. We wish all the participating teams good luck and the football enthusiasts in Oman an exciting championship.”

Bank Muscat is a major supporter of the national game of football. In all major tournaments, including the Gulf Cup, Bank Muscat has led by example, being the first private sector institution to announce support for the national team. Bank Muscat aims to strongly convey the message of support to the national teams so as to motivate others to follow suit and provide the required impetus for them to excel in sports and games.

In keeping with the passion for football in Oman, Bank Muscat seizes every opportunity to promote the national game. Central to the bank’s social responsibility initiatives is the Green Sports initiative to promote Oman as a sporting nation in general and football in particular.

