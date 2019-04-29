Bank Muscat launches customer service on WhatsApp

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to customer service excellence has announced the launch of a new mode of contact for all its customers through WhatsApp. As the leading bank in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat is committed to forging ever stronger partnerships with its customers as it improves customer experience by offering banking and lifestyle solutions adapted in tune with the changing customer needs and use of technology for efficient and seamless experience. This is the first time that a bank is offering customer service in the Sultanate through WhatsApp.

To begin using the service, customers need to save the bank’s contact centre number 24795555 in their contacts list. The number will then automatically appear within WhatsApp as the verified official account of Bank Muscat. The green badge that comes alongside the bank’s name confirms the authenticity of the account. The service is available 7 days a week from 8am to 10:30pm and will facilitate answers to customers’ queries regarding different products and services. It can also be used by customers to share feedback and suggestions. Through this unique service, customers will be able to directly contact the bank’s customer service team, and can even use it to report fraud attempts.

Bank Muscat has been at the forefront of customer service excellence and strives to continually deliver high quality customer service. The bank deems service excellence aligned with world-class products and services as the key to achieving customer satisfaction and surpassing customer expectations. All Bank Muscat products and services have evolved over the years in line with specific requirements by its customers, fulfilling their financial dreams and aspirations. Earlier in 2016, the bank was the first in Oman to launch customer service through a dedicated interactive Twitter account @bankmuscatcare.

