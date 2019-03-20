Bank Muscat hosts workshop by renowned corporate strategy expert for key customers

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in diversifying the Sultanate’s economy, hosted an exclusive workshop on the foundations of corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions for key corporate customers at the bank’s head office earlier this week.

The workshop titled “Business Model Innovation: Opportunities, Approaches and Implications” was conducted by Prof James Costantini, Strategy Programme Director at INSEAD Business School.

The high profile event was attended by Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas as well as Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Management Team from Bank Muscat. A number of guests from the corporate sector including Directors, Board Advisers, CEOs and CFOs were also present at the event.

Welcoming a large number of the bank’s top corporate customers to the workshop, Ilham al Hamaid, DGM — Large Corporates, said, “Bank Muscat is a trusted banking partner in supporting corporates make a smooth transition towards efficient technology-focused processes.

Taking a step forward, the bank is happy to facilitate this opportunity to discuss some of the strategic trends shaping the future of the corporate world.” Prof Costantini made an insightful presentation on the foundations of corporate strategy and also commented on the need for large businesses to be nimble and agile enough to capitalise on different opportunities in a fast changing environment.

He stressed on three key points in his presentation: Placing business model innovation in relation to other initiatives to drive innovation; having the right approach for achieving business model innovation; and tackling challenges during the execution phase given current global business trends.

One of the Bank’s newer customer centric initiatives is the Global Relationship Management programme, which is focused on a holistic understanding of the requirements of corporate customers and providing tailored solutions to successfully drive their business. The bank’s strategy reflects its commitment to providing innovative services as well as an exclusive banking experience to its corporate clients.

Osamah Abdullatif, AGM —Project and Structured Finance, said, “The Corporate Strategy workshop reiterates the bank’s commitment to further enhance the banking experience of its customers. Bank Muscat is committed to meeting the present and future requirements of corporate banking clients and is making sizeable investments in technology developments and corporate product offerings to take care of the changing trends and future requirements of customers.”

Related